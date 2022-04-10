Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Enea Bastianini (23) finished in front of Spain's Alex Rins, who won the Texas race in 2019

Italy's Enea Bastianini moved into the overall world championship lead with his second MotoGP victory of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

The 24-year-old finished ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins and Ducati rider - and long-time leader - Jack Miller.

Bastianini's win in Austin, Texas, follows his victory at the season-opening race in Qatar.

Sunday's race also marked the return of six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who finished sixth.

However, the Spaniard gave a breath-taking display as he tore through the field after being at the back at one stage.

The 29-year-old had missed the previous race in Argentina following a heavy crash in Indonesia last month.

In the earlier Moto2 race, Britain's Jake Dixon came third to secure his first ever podium.