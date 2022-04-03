Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Espargaro had only finished on one podium since 2011 before Sunday's victory

Aleix Espargaro won his first MotoGP race at the 200th attempt by taking victory from pole at the Argentine Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard, 32, was overtaken before the first turn by Jorge Martin and the pair engaged in a tense tussle that saw them trade positions several times.

Espargaro took the lead with five laps to go and held on for victory at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

"I'm very happy. It's been a long, long time," said an emotional Espargaro.

He broke down in tears in the paddock as his younger brother Pol, who rides for Honda, came to hug him and he spoke to his family over the phone.

His win also gave his Aprilia team their first victory in the MotoGP era.

"It wasn't an easy race. I didn't have grip at all, I couldn't do my best, I was trying to find a good configuration," he added.

"We truly deserve it and the most special thing is we're leading the championship."

In an all-Spanish top three, Ducati's Martin was second and Suzuki's Alex Rins came third, meaning nine different riders have finished on the podium after three races this season.

Espargaro nows leads the title standings by seven points from South African Brad Binder, with Italy's Enea Bastianini a further two points back in third.