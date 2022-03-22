W Series: Jamie Chadwick to defend title when championship starts in May
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Britain's Jamie Chadwick will defend her title as five drivers make their debuts when the 2022 W Series returns for a third season in May.
Chadwick has won both titles since the women-only motor racing series started in 2019 and she is among 17 drivers, including the top eight from last year.
Nine other drivers have come through pre-season testing.
The championship will again share the global stage with Formula 1, with eight support races at grand prix weekends.
W Series racing director Dave Ryan said: "As the profile of W Series grows, the talent pool and standard of our driver line-up increases, and the 2022 W Series grid is the strongest yet.
"This year, we expanded our driver search and testing programme by staging pre-season tests in both the USA and Europe, and that decision has paid dividends."
Competition organisers say Russia's Irina Sidorkova will not compete until further notice following her country's invasion of Ukraine.
W Series line-up 2022
Tereza Babickova (Cze), Bianca Bustamante (Phi) Jamie Chadwick (GB), Chloe Chambers (US), Emely de Heus (Ned), Belen Garcia (Spa), Marta Garcia (Spa), Jessica Hawkins (GB), Emma Kimilainen (Fin), Nerea Marti (Spa), Sarah Moore (GB), Juju Noda (Jpn), Alice Powell (GB), Abbi Pulling (GB), Bruna Tomaselli (Brz), Beitske Visser (Ned), Fabienne Wohlwend (Lie)
Race calendar
Miami, USA - 6-8 May
Barcelona, Spain - 20-22 May
Silverstone, GB - 1-3 July
Le Castellet, France - 22-24 July
Budapest, Hungary - 29-31 July
Suzuka, Japan - 7-9 October
Austin, USA* - 21-23 October
Mexico City, Mexico - 28-30 October
*subject to contract
- Who was the greatest ever number 10? Ranking the Premier League's best magical players
- If Fergie had quit Man United in 2002... Exploring the greatest 'What If' moments in the English Football history