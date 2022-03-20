Spain's Marc Marquez has won six MotoGP World Championships

Honda's Marc Marquez says he is "OK" following a 180km/h (112mph) crash which ruled him out of Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old Spaniard high-sided over his bike during a warm-up session and was left with concussion.

"I'm OK after the big crash I had this morning," Marquez, who also crashed twice during qualifying on Saturday, told fans on social media.

KTM's Miguel Oliveira won a shortened race following a delay for heavy rain.

The Portuguese finished ahead of Yamaha's pole-starter Fabio Quartararo and Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco, after additional tyre safety concerns from the extreme heat led organisers to reduce the number of laps from 27 to 20.

Marquez was declared unfit to take part in Sunday's race by doctors following a check-up at hospital after the crash, which saw him launched high into the air over the front of his bike at turn seven, before landing heavily on his side, hitting his head.

"It was a really big crash in warm-up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I have had," said the six-time world champion.

"I went to the local hospital and while there were no serious problems, it was decided that I should not race. It's of course a shame, but the best decision."