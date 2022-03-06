The Ulster Grand Prix last took place in 2019, where Peter Hickman won seven races

The future of the Ulster Grand Prix is in doubt after the planned 2022 event was cancelled.

The road race was set to return from 16-20 August after a two-year absence due to financial issues and Covid-19.

Organising group Revival Racing MCC blamed a lack of "agreed" funding from Tourism NI and adding the future of the event was "unclear".

Tourism NI said "it couldn't justify the level of funding requested both on financial and legal grounds".

It is the latest blow to the Ulster GP after a turbulent few years. The event's future had been left in serious doubt when it was revealed that the host Dundrod Club had been issued with a winding up order in 2020.

The club had racked up debts of around £300,000 and entered into a company voluntary arrangement with creditors.

However, the race was handed a lifeline and set to be resurrected by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club in August, but the organisers have said, with "much regret", it is no longer in a position to stage the event's centenary year in August.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Department of Economy and Department of Finance who both fully endorsed our proposal which would have delivered the biggest investment in motorcycling ever seen in Northern Ireland," said a statement from the Revival Racing MCC, which is led by the North West 200's Mervyn Whyte and 11-time Isle of Man TT winner Phillip McCallen.

"Unfortunately, Tourism NI has informed us it will not support the level of funding agreed."

136.415mph! Ride on board for Hickman's Ulster GP lap record

'A major blow to the sport'

The statement added that the organisers had spent the last year speaking with Tourism NI and the Northern Ireland Executive about a joint proposal for funding with the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200.

"All parties have been involved in in-depth business case appraisals which have confirmed excellent value for money and a huge impact on the economy," the statement added.

"We are aware that the cancellation of the UGP, which is celebrating its centenary year, is not just a huge disappointment for fans but also a major blow to the sport.

"But we are simply unable to stage what is one of Northern Ireland's oldest and most prestigious sporting events because TNI will not give the green light to funding which two government departments signed off.

"We would like to thank the UGP officials for their unwavering support and endeavours to get the historic event up and running again."

The UGP regained the title of 'The World's Fastest Road Race' from the Isle of Man TT in 2019 when Peter Hickman lapped at an average speed of 136.415mph on his way to winning the opening Superbike race around the Dundrod circuit.

Six Times

Tourism NI has released a statement clarifying it's position in response to comments made by Revival Racing MCC.

It said: "Tourism NI has received a request from Revival Racing Ltd seeking funding of £800,000 to stage the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in 2022. This is six times the funding provided by Tourism NI to stage the events in 2019.

"The Department for the Economy and Department of Finance provided Tourism NI with the necessary approvals in principle to pay out the sum of money requested if Tourism NI was in a position to do so.

"The funding request has now been considered by Tourism NI's board and it concluded that it could not justify the level of funding requested both on financial and legal grounds.

"Like all public bodies, Tourism NI is operating in a highly constrained budget environment and is considering requests for support for a range of events across Northern Ireland in 2022.

"Tourism NI has provided Revival Racing with an indicative offer as to what it could expect to receive and what we believe would be sufficient to allow both the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix to progress this year.

"We are disappointed to hear that Revival Racing has decided not to proceed with the Ulster Grand Prix this year."