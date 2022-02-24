Lee Johnston won his first Isle of Man in the last year the meeting was held in 2019

"At the start of last year that was me done, pretty much. Until we got the drugs and medication we have now I wasn't really mobile, so riding a bike was way out in the distance."

Yet, despite that, Lee Johnston is back and hungrier than ever to reach the top step of the podium.

It's a brief insight into the resilience and determination you need to to race motorcycles at the highest level and compete for victories in the most unforgiving of environments.

When it comes to motorbike racing, Johnston needs little introduction. The 32-year-old has been a regular on the international road racing scene since making his debut at the North West in 2008, the same year that he won the inaugural National Superstock 600cc championship.

After Covid-19 halted the sport after Johnston's superb 2019, where he won his maiden Isle of Man TT race and starred at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, his future in the sport was suddenly thrown into doubt.

The Northern Irishman was diagnosed with a condition called ankylosing spondylitis, an uncurbable inflammatory disease that effects joints and bones, and it was unclear whether he would be able to return to racing in 2021.

However, after medication was secured and he learned to keep the disease "under control", Johnston is determined to savour every moment on track.

'I was so scared I might not be fit for it to happen again'

With road racing still on hold due to the pandemic, Johnston geared up for a full season in the British Supersport Championship, which he will enter again this year on top of the returning road races.

"I still get tests every two to three weeks. It's something I have to think about a bit more now, how much training or how much riding I do, but I think I have half figured it out," he said.

"Being in the British Championship has really helped that as well. That was one of the reasons we did it, to see what I could do and what my body can stand up to.

"I'm really lucky to have good doctors. I think that is why I made the most of last year because I was so scared that I might not be fit for that to happen again."

Lee on top of the podium after winning the first Supersport race at the 2019 North West 200

Now he has been given a "another chance", Johnston says he is going to put his all into every aspect of the sport whether he has one year left at the top or five.

With his partner Christie and son Jessie, Johnston adds he wants the family aspect in his racing.

"I've got a whole new outlook now. I was scared I might not get to ride my bike so I'm now making the most of it," he added.

"[Enjoying racing is] one of the things you forget when you are younger. Now I am a bit older, I have a kid now and we make a full trip out of it.

"Going to the racing as a family and Christie gives me awesome support. Obviously I take it very seriously and I put all my effort it but I want to make the most of it while I am there.

"It doesn't last forever so I want to make as many memories as possible."

'People forget I'm a fan of this event'

Lee Johnston pictured with his Ashcourt Racing Superstock machine

Johnston was speaking at the launch of the North West 200, which is set to make its return after an enforced two-year absence.

Hailing from County Fermanagh, four-time NW200 winner Johnston says some of his best memories growing up were making the trip to the north coast to watch the annual road race.

"People forget that I am a fan of this event. I went with my dad as a kid. I remember watching all those races thinking this is amazing," added Johnston, who will race on Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machinery for Ashcourt Racing.

"Those memories don't just disappear because you start riding a motorbike. I think about those things and look at it the exact same way, the only difference now is I now get to rip roar around in front of everybody instead of sitting in the hedge.

"I love coming home any chance I get so it means a lot to me."

Johnston, who is dovetailing his racing commitments as Ashcourt Racing's new team manager, adds that his only goal is to win when he returns to the Triangle circuit.

"I think anyone in that top group [of riders], if anyone is telling you they aren't going there to win then the are lying.

"We all want to win, that is why we race at the end of the day. I'm trying, but everyone else is as well so it's not easy."