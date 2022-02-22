Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is currently teamed with Scott Martin and is competing for Toyota Gazoo Racing

Elfyn Evans is hoping for an improved performance at Rally Sweden after he started the World Rally Championship in disappointing fashion last month.

Evans finished 21st in Rally Monte Carlo after sliding down a hillside during stage 11, although he picked up four points in the Power Stage.

"The mistake was an error on my part, with big consequences," Evans said.

"Not the ideal start to the year but we have to put that to the back of our minds and focus on upcoming events."

The Welshman added: "It's never ideal to come into an event on the back of a mistake.

"We're focusing on getting the best we can out of this event and trying to forget about Monte Carlo as soon as possible."

Evans became the first British driver to win the Sweden stage of the World Championship in 2020.

The rally was not part of the calendar in 2021, and this year the event has been moved further north to Umea, which means extreme winter conditions are more likely.

"It's a challenge to come to this new location and do the rally for the first time," Evans said.

"We had success two years ago, but the circumstances were a bit different with a lack of snow. But what we did have that year was great feeling in the car, and we hope to find the same feeling again this year.

"It's definitely a challenge. Driving in these conditions doesn't come naturally to me, unlike some of the Scandinavian drivers who grew up in these conditions.

"It's the only winter rally we have in the calendar. It's certainly a different driving experience but an enjoyable one."