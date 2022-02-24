Jon Armstrong said he was able to reflect after the sun set on 2021

"Sometimes you feel like it isn't worth it, which isn't a nice thing to say, but that's how stressful it can be sometimes."

After one missed braking point led him to missing out on the the Junior WRC title in October, Jon Armstrong was just seven days away from not rallying at all in 2022.

However, a late wave of support got the Northern Irishman the budget required and he is now back for a fresh bid at the WRC.

"Pretty much all my focus was on trying to clinch the title last year and that had a knock-on effect for planning what I was going to do in 2022," said the 27-year-old.

"I didn't know if I was going to have a nice prize, that was the hope, but it didn't happen.

"I had some sponsors in place but not quite enough for the whole year, so we had to put in a big push in the space of a week to get the whole budget."

Jon Armstrong won two of the five rallies in 2021

Armstrong, who said he has taken time to reflect on narrowly missing out on the title, says the late backing for the full five-round campaign, which starts in Sweden on Thursday, has given him "hope and encouragement" to keep competing at the sport's highest level.

"There were enough people who wanted to help and that was really nice to know I'd made a good impression with everyone," he added.

"It's hard for people outside the sport to understand how much budget is required and how little opportunity there is to become a fully-paid professional.

"It's quite a challenging sport to keep your head above water. There's a lot of work, but once you get there and you are behind the wheel then all the hard work is worth it.

"I want to enjoy it and really appreciate the support people have given me."

Sweden to be 'eye opener'

Eight drivers will compete for the Junior WRC crown, including reigning champion Sami Pajari and Armstrong's fellow Northern Irishman William Creighton.

There is also a change in machinery for the new season as the championship introduces Rally3 cars, which are four-wheel drive and offer more power and grip.

In addition to Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Estonia and the final round in Greece make up the 2022 calendar.

"It is going to be just as hard, if not harder, to win it," added Armstrong, who will have new co-driver Brian Hoy alongside him from Sweden.

"I'm in a privileged position to be able to do what I really love, so it is up to me and Brian to make the most of it and go as fast as we can."

Sami Pajari, second from left, beat Armstrong to the Junior WRC title in 2021

While being on the start line in Sweden could be considered a victory in itself, Armstrong says his aim is to go for the championship but he is realistic about his hopes.

"I have to go for the championship again but it's difficult to know how fast I'm going to be.

"I haven't done any practice events with the car, so Sweden could be an eye-opener in a good way or bad way.

"My approach last year was to take it stage by stage. I know a lot of people will want me to go for the championship, and that is what I want too.

"But I'm realistic, and I know if I want that to happen I will have to work hard and it's not going to come easy. I don't see why it's not possible, so let's see what happens."

Every driver is fit to win the championship

After winning the Junior British Championship on top of a maiden Junior WRC campaign in 2021, Creighton says another shot at the world stage is "a really exciting opportunity".

The 24-year-old is awaiting his first victory but impressed with his speed as the year progressed, with several fastest stage times, and he hopes he can carry that momentum in 2022.

"I want to take the confidence I got towards the end of last year into the new season but I also want to enjoy it," he said.

"Every single one of the drivers in the Junior WRC are hot shots and would be fit to win the championship.

"You obviously want to do as well as you can and the target is always to win, that is where you want to get to."

William Creighton competed in the LBC-Ruschen Rally in Sweden earlier in February - his first event on snow

Creighton adds that he has taken a lot form his first season in the Junior WRC and he comes into the new campaign "undoubtedly" a better driver than 12 months ago.

"You can't afford to drive at a pace that is 50% or 60% of what you are capable of because you will never get recognised or never gets a good result.

"To win rallies and win championships you have to show that you have the pace. I think we proved last year that when we were starting to get a bit of confidence that it was possible to set fastest times .

"Rallying is all about experience, but we are going to give it our best and see what we can do."