Jon Armstrong was runner up in the Junior WRC in 2021

Northern Ireland's Jon Armstrong is set to return to the World Rally Championship in 2022 after securing late backing for a drive.

Armstrong, 26, will compete in the Junior WRC after finishing runner-up in the series last year.

He will be joined by a new co-driver Brian Hoy, who has previous Junior WRC experience with fellow Northern Irishman Callum Devine from 2018.

The Junior WRC season begins in Sweden from 24-28 February.

Croatia, Estonia and Portugal make up the calendar before the final round in Greece in September.

"Pleased to say that I'll be back in Junior WRC this year after a big effort over the course of the last week," Armstrong posted on social media after a late plea to help him secure funding for the season.

"Thank you for the very positive reception to my post earlier in the week, which helped me gain more backing for this season.

"It was amazing to see the large number of you that wanted to donate money by crowdfunding, we will look at options for you all to get involved in some way, as I'm sure that would really help me and I'd love for you to feel much closer to my journey.

There is still a lot of work to do in the coming weeks to get everything in place but it's looking very positive now."

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean will start his seven-round WRC2, the series' second tier, in Sweden.