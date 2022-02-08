Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Season eight of Formula E began in Saudi Arabia in January

Two Formula E teams will join forces for a new generation which could see pit stops for battery charging.

Jaguar will supply rival Envision Racing with its new powertrain for the 2022-23 season's 'Gen 3' cars.

The cars are expected to improve road-going electric vehicles, with longer lasting and higher performing batteries and braking through power storage.

"Gen 3 is faster and lighter - and fast charging comes into play," said Jaguar managing director James Barclay.

He added: "Fast charging is a key topic. Most [electric vehicles] have plenty of range for what most people will ever need - the charging network is the key story of how quickly that will evolve.

"The average time a consumer takes to fill car with petrol is about four and a half minutes - the nirvana in the future will be to charge your car in a similar time frame.

"There could be some form of quick charge during the race - that's what we're all expecting - so we could have a pit-stop strategy. Under-lap, over-lap coming into play like you have in Formula 1 - it'll be interesting to see how that'll take shape."

The full sporting regulations of next season are yet to be finalised, but the 2021-22 season began on 28-29 Jan, with victory in Saudi Arabia for Nyck de Vries of Mercedes in round one and Edoardo Mortara in the Venturi in round two.

Formula E boasts a net zero carbon footprint in its operation, off-set back to its inception in 2014.

Sister electric racing series Extreme E is set to release a report on Tuesday detailing its carbon footprint from the first season in 2021, in which RXR - run by former F1 driver Nico Rosberg - won the title on win countback, despite amassing the same number of points as Lewis Hamilton's X44 team.