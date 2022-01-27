Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Josh McErlean collected his maiden WRC3 podium in Spain in October

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean will compete in a seven-round WRC2 campaign in 2022, the second tier of the World Rally Championship.

The 22-year-old and co-driver James Fulton will begin their season in Sweden from 24-28 February.

The Motorsport Ireland Academy driver will pilot a Hyundai i20 Rally2.

"I've dreamt of this moment from a very young age and to see it actually happening is such an incredible feeling," said McErlean.

McErlean stepped into the WRC last season with selected rounds and he netted a podium in Spain along with a sixth place and two fifths in the WRC3 category.

Outside of the world championship, McErlean secured overall podium finishes in the Olympus Rally in the USA and Rally Alba in Italy while driving a Hyundai R5.

"I'll be going up against the best in the business so it will take hard work and dedication to excel at this level," said McErlean, who won the Billy Coleman Award for being Ireland's top young rally driver in 2019.

"I've put my whole life into getting this far and I am fully prepared for the exciting challenge that lies ahead."

"I'm eagerly looking forward to taking this next step in my career on the path towards the top level of the World Rally Championship."

As well as the main WRC2 class, McErlean is eligible for the WRC2 Junior championship, where he will face competition from England's Chris Ingram for the top prize.