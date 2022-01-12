Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Bolukbasi tested an F2 car at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit at the end of last year

Turkish esports driver Cem Bolukbasi will drive in Formula 2 this season .

The 23-year-old has raced on virtual racetracks since 2017, including F1's esports series, but will now compete just one level below Formula 1.

He will race for the Czech-based Charouz Racing System after backing from Turkish companies and state funding.

"If I can go from F1 esports to Formula 2, I think anyone can," he said.

Bolukbasi added: "If I was never in F1 esports, I would never have had the chance to get into a real car. I would not be where I am now.

"I think it's also very important to be the first gamer to do this, because it can give people hope. If people see that one person can do it, they will believe they can do it as well."

He competed in Formula 3 last season, scoring points in most races.

The Formula 2 season begins at the Sakhir Circuit on 18-20 March as an undercard race to F1's Bahrain Grand Prix.