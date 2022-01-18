Irish driver Craig Breen will not have a home round of the World Rally Championship in 2022

Northern Ireland will not host a round of the World Rally Championship in 2022 but the door has been left open by organisers for 2023.

Rally Northern Ireland had been tipped to fill the vacant slot on the 13-round WRC calendar from 18-21 August.

Bobby Willis, event director for Rally NI, said the decision was "disheartening" but the organising team would work towards 2023.

WRC officials remain keen to bring the series to Northern Ireland next year.

Simon Larkin, WRC event director, said the Promotor "shares everyone's disappointment" that the championship would not be coming to Northern Ireland's tarmac stages in August.

He added: "We will spend the next couple of months with Bobby, Tourism NI and the NI Executive over the next few months to try and make that a reality."

'Rally would have generated £10 million'

After months of talks, Tourism Northern Ireland revealed governing body Motorsport UK sent a letter stating it was "unable to proceed" with the rally in 2022 despite the Department for the Economy continuing to evaluate funding for the event.

In response, Motorsport UK stated the lack of a decision from the Northern Ireland Executive and the "increasing financial risk" of underwriting the rally made "continuing the project unviable", and the decision taken was "extremely disappointing".

Motorsport UK added it is "committed to working to bring the WRC back to the UK, with full support at the highest levels of the organisation, whilst acknowledging the appropriate funding needed to ensure that any associated financial risks are manageable and contained".

The British round of the World Rally Championship has been held in Wales since 2000, but in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to the traditional WRC event in Wales, a cross-border Rally Ireland took place in 2007 and 2009, with both editions won by nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb.

Nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb won both editions of the cross-border Rally Ireland in 2007 and 2009

A bid to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland failed in 2020 and 2021, the latter due to Covid-19, but looked like it would get over the line at the third time of asking after WRC organisers left a slot available on the calendar, which BBC Sport understands was made available for Rally NI should the funding have been secured.

However, Motorsport UK's withdrawal from the process leaves the United Kingdom without a round of rallying's premier championship for the third consecutive year.

"It is disheartening for competitors and fans in the UK and Ireland that they are missing out on a world-class event like the WRC for a third consecutive year," added Willis.

"This is a huge loss and the rally would have generated £10 million for the economy with visitors expected to come from all over the world and it would have been the post-Covid boost that tourism and hospitality in the province so badly needs.

"I intend to work closely with the WRC Promoter to identify options for 2023. There is strong support for our event as the motorsport community in the UK and across Ireland as a whole has an incredible appetite to see the WRC back here."

'WRC would showcase Irish rallying'

Willis' desire to continue with a bid in 2023 has been backed by Larkin and the WRC, who said "the door will remain open" for 2023.

"WRC Promoter and all of the stakeholders were extremely excited at the prospect of a rally in Northern Ireland," added Larkin.

"There is a strong history of heroes and drivers coming out of Ireland, and there is a passion for motorsport and you can see that with the motorbikes and road racing.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm, and there is also a lot of knowledge. We are certain it would have provided a significant return on investment. It is a pity and I hope we can do it in 2023."

Rally Northern Ireland would have provided an opportunity for Welsh driver Elfyn Evans and Ireland's Craig Breen to showcase the hew hybrid World Rally cars on a home stage.

Elfyn Evans (left) and Craig Breen (centre) are leading Toyota and M-Sport Ford in the WRC's new Hybrid era

While the absence of a British round will hit rallying in the UK and Ireland, it is also a blow for up and coming drivers who are working their way up the World Rally ladder, including for 22-year-old NI driver Josh McErlean.

"Having Rally NI would be a huge boost to me and my career. It would bring more limelight into the world of rallying," said McErlean, who is aiming to return to the championship in 2022 in R5 machinery.

"You can see how much exposure the rallies get and how they get people on board and everyone can see what it is all about.

"Rally NI would have been a huge opportunity to showcase myself and show what we are doing in the World Championship.

"You could see how many people were interested in golf after the Open came to Portrush so I think it would have been a great opportunity to showcase rallying in a similar light."