Former F1 drivers Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button are both involved in Extreme E

The RXR team of Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor won the inaugural Extreme E championship.

The car came home fourth in the final title-deciding race, the Jurassic X-Prix in Dorset.

RXR, run by 2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, beat Lewis Hamilton's X44 team on win countback after the two ended on 155 points each.

"We're racing to save the planet, and once again Lewis and I were separated by nothing," said Rosberg.

Extreme E held its first five-race season in 2021, in which cars travel on a 'floating paddock' - the St Helena ship - to remote locations around the world to race electric SUVs, raising awareness in areas affected by climate change.

Each team also runs one male and one female driver to promote equality in motorsport.

Hamilton, who was not at the final race, "is influential in the running of the team and helps to select key people", added Rosberg.

X44 won the final event through Cristina Gutierrez and nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Another former F1 world champion, Jenson Button, saw his JBXE team claim third in the championship.