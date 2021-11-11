Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jamie Courtney will be Oxford Cheetahs' promoter for their expected return to competitive speedway

Speedway is set to return to Oxford in 2022, ending a 14-year absence for the sport in the city.

Oxford Cheetahs are awaiting approval from British Speedway to compete in the second tier Championship next season at the regenerated Oxford Stadium.

Former rider Jamie Courtney has been appointed team promoter.

"I feel I've got a good vision for what speedway needs for the future," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "It's a good challenge and it's very exciting."

Five-time British champions Cheetahs last competed in the Elite League in 2007 before low attendances and the loss of the lease on the stadium in Sandy Lane, Cowley, forced the side to fold.

Courtney, 33, who raced for Cheetahs in 2004 and 2005 and moved back to the area in 2008, is thrilled to be part of the side's rebirth.

"My time at Oxford was a big part of my career, it gave me lots of opportunities," he said.

"Bringing back speedway to the city is a very exciting time. I've got no doubts the return will see sell outs from the beginning and be well received.

"The hard work people have put in behind the scenes, those who relentlessly wouldn't give in to see the stadium closed down, everyone deserves the credit for that.

"Opening night I'm sure will be an emotional time for all those who helped put it together."

Courtney, who is also promoter at Championship side Berwick Bandits, said he has "a hefty job list" to work through as he bids to secure riders to lead their return campaign.

Cheetahs' return will be subject to approval from the British Speedway Promoters' Association.