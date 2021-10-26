Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Wales has hosted Rally GB for the past two decades

NI Office minster Conor Burns says the government can help make the bid to host a round of the 2022 World Rally Championship a "reality".

Minster of State Burns stated in the House of Commons that the NI Executive and Tourism NI are looking at proposals for the event.

"If they come forward with proposals that work they will find a willing partner in the NI Office." he added.

"We will step up and help make this project a reality."

BBC Sport revealed earlier this month that Northern Ireland is under consideration to host the vacant position on the calendar for the 2022 World Rally Championship.

WRC officials are keen for the series to remain in the United Kingdom after the event moved away from Wales.

The British stage of the World Rally Championship was held in Wales from 2000 but Northern Ireland was strongly linked as the rally's new host in 2020, however the event was confirmed to be remaining in Wales before it was eventually cancelled due to Covid-19.

The cross-border Rally Ireland appeared on the WRC calendar in 2007 and 2009, with both editions won by nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb.

Mr Burns was responding to a question from North Antrim MP Ian Paisley on Thursday.

"We are well aware of the proposals that have been drawn up - I understand that the Executive and Tourism NI are looking at them.

He then joked: "I won't commit to how many wheels or what part of the vehicles we will pay for."