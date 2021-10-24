Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The five-round, climate-aware, off-road series is streamed live across BBC platforms, including iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website

Nico Rosberg's RXR team maintained their grip on the Extreme E title with a hard-fought victory at the Island X-Prix in Sardinia, Italy.

Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson made it round the brutal off-road course in damp, difficult conditions to claim their third win in four races.

ABT-Cupra limped home in second with only one door as the only other finisher, with three of the five teams in the final failing to make it home.

Jenson Button's JBXE team were third.

Former Formula 1 champion Rosberg, who cheered his side on from the race control centre, said: "What a crazy weekend. It was extreme - the name says it all. The team did such an amazing job to manage it all."

Chip Ganassi racing opened what looked to be an unassailable lead, switching drivers at the end of lap one with more than a 40-second advantage, but they pulled up with a broken steering column early in the second lap.

Lewis Hamilton's X44 team, which continued their run of qualifying fastest in all four races, pulled up early in the opening lap after a puncture also led to broken steering.

Championship leaders RXR now take a 16-point lead over second-placed X44 into the final race of the season, the Jurassic X-Prix in Dorset on 18-19 December.

Extreme E aims to raise awareness in areas around the world affected by climate change and visit territories which have been affected, with previous races held in Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Greenland.

The final two rounds were due to be held in Brazil and Argentina, but they have had to be switched to Sardinia and Dorset due to ongoing Covid-19 issues.