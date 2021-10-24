Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick completed her championship defence with victory in Austin

Jamie Chadwick has secured a second W Series championship with victory over fierce title rival Alice Powell in the season finale at Austin, Texas.

After putting one hand on the trophy by winning the penultimate race on Saturday, she followed up with a commanding win from pole position.

Chadwick continuously set fastest laps whilst Powell struggled from ninth on the grid, finishing sixth.

Chadwick, 23, won the series' first title in 2019.

She and Powell had battled across eight rounds - all in support of Formula 1 grands prix this season.

"It's been hard work this year, I've been pushed all the way," said a delighted Chadwick after the race. "To top it off the way we did, I couldn't be happier. I want to say thanks to W Series for the support all year and I'm just happy to finish on top."

When asked if she can see her W Series success propel her to Formula 1 she said: "I have an amazing relationship with Williams [as development driver] and they've helped me with this championship behind the scenes - for that I'm very grateful to them. I don't know what will happen next but I'm just celebrating the win now."

As the championship winner, Chadwick receives a prize fund of £363,000 to help fund her rise through the ranks of motorsport and help carve a path to becoming the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 race for more than 40 years.

The W Series is a free-to-enter all-female racing championship that aims to provide a platform for women to race and eliminate the infamous financial barriers to entry within top-tier motorsport.

Participating drivers are selected solely on their talents and driving ability, leading to only the top eight finishers in the standings being guaranteed to return for another season in 2022.