Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Sunday's F1 United States GP is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Britain's Jamie Chadwick has taken one step closer to the W Series title after victory in the penultimate race in America.

The 22-year-old is locked in a battle for the all-female series with fellow Briton Alice Powell, and now leads by 10 points.

Chadwick is on pole for the final race before Sunday's United States Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, with Powell ninth.

Chadwick won the series in 2019.