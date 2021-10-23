United States Grand Prix: Jamie Chadwick closes in on W Series title
Britain's Jamie Chadwick has taken one step closer to the W Series title after victory in the penultimate race in America.
The 22-year-old is locked in a battle for the all-female series with fellow Briton Alice Powell, and now leads by 10 points.
Chadwick is on pole for the final race before Sunday's United States Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, with Powell ninth.
Chadwick won the series in 2019.