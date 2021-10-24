Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

'It's everyone's dream' - teen racer Matthew Rees eyes British F4 title

Welsh teenager Matthew Rees claimed the 2021 Formula 4 British Championship title at Brands Hatch in his rookie year.

Racing for JHR Developments, the 16-year-old from Cardiff finished fifth in a shortened reverse grid contest at Brands Hatch.

The race was won by Carlin's Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak.

Rees had 296 points going into the final weekend, only 12 points ahead of second-placed Peruvian Matias Zagazeta.

Zagazeta finished round 29 in ninth spot. The 17-year-old, of the Phinsys by Argenti team, will now go into Sunday's finals day vying for the runners-up spot with another JHR driver, McKenzy Cresswell

JHR Developments have also claimed the provisional Teams Cup.