Formula 4 British Championship 2021: Welsh teenager Matthew Rees wins title
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Welsh teenager Matthew Rees claimed the 2021 Formula 4 British Championship title at Brands Hatch in his rookie year.
Racing for JHR Developments, the 16-year-old from Cardiff finished fifth in a shortened reverse grid contest at Brands Hatch.
The race was won by Carlin's Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak.
Rees had 296 points going into the final weekend, only 12 points ahead of second-placed Peruvian Matias Zagazeta.
Zagazeta finished round 29 in ninth spot. The 17-year-old, of the Phinsys by Argenti team, will now go into Sunday's finals day vying for the runners-up spot with another JHR driver, McKenzy Cresswell
JHR Developments have also claimed the provisional Teams Cup.
