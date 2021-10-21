Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Eugene Laverty will race in the World Superbike Championship in 2022 after agreeing a deal with Bonovo action BMW.

The Northern Irishman, who was championship runner-up in 2013, will race alongside France's Loris Baz.

Laverty, 35, rode for BMW satellite team RC Squadra Corse for four rounds of the 2021 season and was called into the factory team to replace the injured Tom Sykes at Jerez and Portimao.

"It is fantastic to remain in the BMW WorldSBK family," said Laverty.

Laverty, who raced in MotoGP in 2015 and 2016, joined BMW's factory team in 2020 but was dropped in favour of Dutch rider Michael van der Mark for the following year.

He secured a ride with satellite bike Squadra Corse for 2021 however the Toome rider completed only four rounds before the team withdrew from the championship.

However when 2013 champion Sykes was injured in a crash in Barcelona, Laverty was drafted into the factory team for September's two events in Spain and Portugal, where he secured three top-10 finishes.

"The past six months have been tough for me as a rider and so I'm very grateful for the continued support and belief from everyone involved in this project," Laverty added.

"I'm very motivated to repay that faith in my abilities and I feel confident that following a solid winter testing campaign we can arrive ready and competitive at round one."