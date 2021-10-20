'It's everyone's dream' - teen racer Matthew Rees eyes British F4 title

Welsh teenager Matthew Rees is leading the 2021 Formula 4 British Championship ahead of the final race weekend at Brands Hatch.

"It's not a mean feat to be at the top of the Championship and I'm really pleased with the position I'm in," said the 15-year-old from Cardiff.

Rees has 296 points but is only 12 points ahead of Peruvian 17-year-old Matias Zagazeta in second with three races left of the season at Brands Hatch on 23 and 24 October.

"On the pressure front there's obviously going to be a lot because you're the Championship man everyone wants to chase you," Rees said.

"But still I think it's a great thing to learn how to deal with the pressure and it seems we're coping quite well at the minute."

Racing for JHR Developments, Rees is also leading the Rookie Cup.

"The Rookies are amazing this year, we have about 12 on the grid and it's so competitive in that environment," he said.

"Even my teammates are ultra-quick. It's a hard place to be in but thankfully we've managed to keep it consistent.

Securing seven out of 18 poles and four victories, including two crucial wins at Donnington Park in rounds 25 and 27, Rees knows it will be challenging right down to the final race.

"I'm up against guys who've had a lot more experience in the car and they know how to finish the Championship... they know how to drive a car really well," he said.

"So it's not going to be easy... we may not have experience, but we have the race craft and we have the pace to be able to do it so it's not impossible, but it's definitely going to be hard this year."

Matthew Rees has competed in British IAME Cadet class, European and World Karting, WSK Super Masters Series and Winter Series

Rees is proud of the way he has adapted to the step up to Formula 4 racing cars this year and says the pole positions speak for themselves: "Initially when I first stepped into the car it was a hard step to make because I'd never been in something with working gears or working downforce and different compounds of tyres, so it took a few months to get into the car.

"We went away for Christmas and when I came back something had changed a bit, so it just clicked a whole lot easier for me at that time and I was able to get some speed up into the car."

Recently Rees has been recruited to join the British Racing Drivers' Club Rising Star Scheme and his ultimate racing ambition is to follow in former rising star Lewis Hamilton's footsteps and race in Formula 1.

"It's everyone's dream, it's what you always want to do," Rees said.

"But if that doesn't work out and it's got a high probability that I won't, so if it doesn't I'd just like to be anywhere where I can be able to drive and be able to make a living for myself and be able to keep doing what I love for a living."

"There's nothing I wouldn't like to try - there's like rallycross, there's endurance racing; it's a really hard environment but the speed is there."

A self-confessed super-competitive racer, Rees was introduced to the motorsport world by his sister: "My sister used to race like Bambinos or cadets down Llandow Kart Club and I just asked her if I could have a go and the feeling was just amazing.

"I just thought this is what I want to do for my living, it was just an amazing feeling to drive."

However it seems cars and racing are in Rees' genes.

"Both my grandads owned car garages, my dad's been car-mad since he was four years old and my mum had been in every car you can imagine by 15," he added.

"So we all love cars and the speed, it's a great family to be born into."