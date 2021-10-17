British Superbikes: Tarran Mackenzie seals championship with triple race win on final weekend
Tarran Mackenzie claimed the British Superbike Championship with a sensational triple race win on the final weekend of the season.
The McAMs racer secured the title with a stunning race two win, in which he beat title rival Tommy Bridewell by 0.087 seconds to take an unassailable 31-point lead into the last race.
The Scot completed the treble in the final race with Bridewell again second.
Honda's Glenn Irwin finished eighth in the final championship standings.
Having won Saturday's race, Mackenzie knew a win in race two would be enough to guarantee the title. In a terrific back-and-forth contest with Bridewell in which the lead changed hands multiple times, Mackenzie made the decisive move on the inside in the final lap to take the win.
Northern Ireland's Irwin took ninth in the second race while his brother Andrew clinched the same position in the third.
Bridewell's two second-place finishes on Sunday were enough to see him edge out Mackenzie's team-mate Jason O'Halloran for second in the final standings.
Mackenzie has now followed in the footsteps of his dad, who won the BSB championship on three occasions.
"Honestly, I can't believe it. It's been a rollercoaster of a year," Mackenzie said.
"It's nice to have all the fans back, especially at Brands Hatch so I thank everyone that's come out to support me over the years. And to do it 25 years since dad won his title is amazing - it shows how old he is! I can't thank everyone enough!"
|British Superbikes final standings
|1. Tarran Mackenzie
|McAMS Yamaha
|1202 pts
|2. Tommy Bridewell
|Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|1166 pts
|3. Jason O'Halloran
|McAMS Yamaha
|1162 pts
|4. Christian Iddon
|VisionTrack Ducati
|1141 pts
|5. Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW
|1092 pts
|6. Josh Brookes
|VisionTrack Ducati
|1079 pts
|7. Danny Buchan
|SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
|1075 pts
|8. Glenn Irwin
|Honda Racing
|1055 pts
|9. Lee Jackson
|FS-3 Racing Kawasaki
|248 pts
|10. Bradley Ray
|RICH Energy OMG Racing BMW
|245 pts