Toprak Razgatlioglu came home ahead of Jonathan Rea to secure his 12th win of the season to Rea's 11

Toprak Razgatlioglu won the first feature race of the weekend in Argentina on Saturday to extend his lead over Jonathan Rea in the World Superbike standings to 29 points.

The Turkish rider led from start to finish, ending more than five seconds ahead of six-time champion Rea, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi in third place.

For Yamaha-mounted Razgatlioglu, it was his 12th race win of the season.

The Superpole race and the second feature race take place on Sunday.

As the battle for the title continues, the final round of the series will take place in Indonesia on 20 and 21 November.

"This weekend we are very strong. I'm really happy and my team has done an incredible job," said Razgatlioglu after his dominant success.

Rea told Eurosport: "I made a really good getaway and tried to do my rhythm and focus on myself.

"Toprak had a really strong pace and in some ways this was a research race for us.

"Hopefully on Sunday we can make some changes to the bike to be challenging nearer at the front."

Kawasaki rider Rea had previously won four races at the Circuit San Juan Villicum circuit in Argentina, as well as picking up a runner-up finish.

Pole-sitter Scott Redding crashed on Turn One of lap one but recovered to come home ninth on his Aruba Ducati.

Alex Lowes was fourth on the second of the Kawasakis and Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty 13th.