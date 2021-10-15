Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans set the early pace in Spain before a slide in the gravel cost him time

Elfyn Evans' bid to take the World Rally Championship (WRC) title race into the final round is on track after Friday's stage of the Rally de Espana.

The Welsh driver is in second place, almost 19 seconds ahead of Championship leader Sebastien Ogier who began the penultimate race with a 24-point lead.

Evans had led the rally until a slide on SS5 allowed Thierry Neuville to establish a 0.7 second lead.

"It was a pretty big moment," said Evans.

"I just got caught out by the gravel and she just took off. Naturally I was really tentative through some of the other places. We struggled a bit in the gravel."

Evans, 32, and co-driver Scott Martin began the day in dominating form, winning the opening stage by more than five seconds.

He also won SS3 and led Belgian Neuville by 7.9 seconds before his hair-raising moment on stage five.

Toyota team-mate Ogier was also caught out on the same corner and finished the first day in third place.

"That's the way it is," said the Frenchman.

"I didn't have enough confidence in the car to really push maximum. It hasn't been a really bad day, but at the same time I was always fighting a bit with the car and I didn't find the perfect rhythm."

Hyundai's Neuville edged out Evans by 0.4 seconds on the final run to win his fourth stage of the day.

There are seven further stages on Saturday and four on Sunday, including the final Powerstage which provides bonus points from five to one for the leading finishers, in addition to rally points which start at 25 for the winner down to one for 10th place.

If Ogier extends his overall lead to 30 points or more he can clinch an eighth World title this weekend.

Evans needs to keep his deficit below that to ensure a repeat of last year's final-round showdown between the Toyota pair in Monza, a tussle won on the final day by the Frenchman.