Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans has won two round of the World Rally Championship so far this year, in Portugal and Finland

Elfyn Evans has signed a new contract with the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team.

The Welsh driver joined the team at the start of 2020 and his new deal comes on the back of his Rally Finland win.

The 32-year-old is joined by Finland's Kalle Rovanpera in agreeing a new deal.

With multiple world champion Sebastien Ogier only competing in selected rounds next season as he steps back from full-time rallying, Esapekka Lappi joins the team to share a car with the Frenchman.

"I'm really pleased to continue driving with the Toyota Gazoo Racing team," Evans said.

"I have very much enjoyed my time here so far over the past two years and to win for the team on its home rally in Finland last weekend was an extra-special feeling for me.

"Now we are getting ready to enter a new phase with new regulations and I'm excited to work with everyone in the team to do the best job we can in developing the Rally1 car and trying to achieve the best results possible next season.

"Before then, I'm keen to round off this year on a strong note and help to secure the Championship for the team."

The next round of the World Rally Championship is the Rally Espana on 14-16 October, before the season finale in Italy, November's Rally Monza.

Ogier leads the standings on 190 points, with Evans in second on 166.