Bubba Wallace is Nascar's sole full-time black driver

Bubba Wallace said becoming the first black driver in 58 years to win a race in Nascar's premier series brought "a lot of emotion".

Wallace took his first Nascar Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday, after rain cut the race short with the 27-year-old in the lead.

The last black driver to do so was Wendell Scott in 1963.

"I never think about those things," American Wallace said when asked about his achievement.

"But when you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy to my family, fans, friends. It's pretty cool. Just proud to be a winner in the Cup Series."

Wallace is Nascar's sole black full-time driver and last year successfully campaigned to get the Confederate flag banned from races.

He then feared he had been subject to a racial attack when a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. But an FBI investigation concluded that it was actually a handle on a garage door and had been there since the previous year, so "no federal crime was committed".

He won in a car owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who last year formed a new single-car Nascar Cup Series team with Wallace as their driver.

"This is for all those kids out there who want to have an opportunity in whatever they want to achieve, and be the best at what they want to do," said Wallace.

"You've always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you.

"Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. There have been plenty of times when I wanted to give up. And you surround yourself with the right people, and it's moments like this that you appreciate."