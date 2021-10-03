Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez has won two races this season

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won his second race of the season with his seventh victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Starting from third on the grid in Texas, the Spaniard immediately grabbed the lead as he overtook polesitter Francesco Bagnaia, who finished third.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo was second to strengthen his Championship lead ahead of Italy's Bagnaia.

"The plan was exactly how the race went," said Marquez.

"Start fast, a bit slow in the first laps and then increase the gap when the level around me drops.

"I was comfortable but it was difficult to concentrate in the end. But I also knew that Fabio was far and locked down because of the championship race. So everybody is happy today."

Quartararo, who leads Bagnaia by 52 points with three races remaining, added: "I have gained an advantage in the championship, so I'm happy."

Grand Prix of the Americas result

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41 minutes 41.435 seconds

2. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +4.679 secs

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) +8.547 secs

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +11.098 secs

5. Jorge Martin (Spa/Ducati Pramac) +11.752 secs

6. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati-Avintia) +13.269 secs

7. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) +13.406 secs

8. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +14.722 secs

9. Brad Binder (SA/KTM) +15.832 secs

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa/Honda) +20.265 secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 254 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) 202

3. Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) 176

4. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 148

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati-Pramac) 141