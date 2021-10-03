Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea has retired from consecutive races for the first time since 2016

Jonathan Rea crashed out of Sunday's World Superbike Superpole race at Portimao as Toprak Razgatlioglu extended his championship lead.

After being passed fit following a high-speed accident on Saturday, Rea took the lead but slid off on the first lap in damp conditions.

Title rival Razgatlioglu struggled to sixth position for Yamaha but his lead now stands at 49 points.

BMW's Michael van der Mark won the race ahead of Ducati's Scott Redding.

Redding is 74 points down on Turkish rider Razgatlioglu and remains in outside contention for a maiden championship.

Six-time champion Rea suffered a high-speed accident while leading on Saturday and was passed fit by the World Superbike medical team on Sunday morning.

After overnight rain, Razgatlioglu led at the first corner however Rea soon hit back as he looked to recover lost ground in the title fight.

However the Northern Irishman slid off his Kawasaki at turn 13 as he was caught out by the damp conditions on the Portimao surface.

The accident means Rea has retired from consecutive World Superbike races for the first time since 2016 and he will now start from 10th position in the second feature race at 14:00 BST.

However he can take confidence in the fact that Razgatliouglu also struggled in the damp conditions and dropped down the order to seventh position, which became sixth when Honda's Leon Haslam crashed out of fourth place on the penultimate lap.

This weekend's meeting at Portimao is the last round to be held in Europe, with trips to Argentina on 15-17 October and the new Mandalika circuit in Indonesia from 19-21 November to follow, and Rea can take consolation that his Turkish rival only extended his advantage by four points instead of the maximum 12 available.

Dutch rider van der Mark claimed a dominant victory, the first of the season for BMW, after passing Redding early in the race. English rider Redding remained in second while Loris Baz, replacing injured Welsh rider Chaz Davies, finished third.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty was ninth after a strong ride on his BMW as he continues to fill in for former champion Tom Sykes, who was injured in the previous round in Barcelona.