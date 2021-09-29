Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chaz Davies won the World Super Sport title and BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year in 2011

Retiring World Superbike racer Chaz Davies is targeting a 100th career podium as he prepares to ease down the throttle on an illustrious career.

The Welshman has been stuck on 99 since the second round of the season - no small feat, but the 100 club is a number he admits would be pretty special.

There are just three rounds left to reach the landmark - but Davies will certainly miss the Portuguese one after a crash in Barcelona left him hospitalised with broken ribs.

So it all comes down to the chequered flags in Argentina and the season finale in Indonesia.

"It's quite annoying, it's been tickling at me all season to get it done," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"But at the end of the day it's just a number, and that's not the reason I line up, but it would be a really nice way to end my career in World Superbikes."'

Davies, currently riding for the independent Team GoEleven, announced his plans to retire having spent 10 years competing in World Superbikes, the majority of which was on board a factory Ducati.

The 34-year-old, originally from Powys, admits the recent crash had no bearing on his decision.

"There were things organised just a couple of hours before where we were due to do the press conference in Jerez and then I was in hospital so I had to cancel it.

"After a couple of days I was feeling okay, and said 'let's just get it done' to get the weight off my shoulders."

He said it was an emotional experience, especially with all the career tributes that followed, but is now looking forward to the next challenge, whatever that may be.

"I've invested all of the life I remember into this sport," he said.

"From a racing side I can say it was quite an easy decision, but for me to get my kicks in life, like any other human, that's the more worrying thing.

"I don't have a plan B. The only thing I'm sure of is that I don't want to disappear from the motorcycle racing world.

"It's everything I know, it's everything I love, but it's finding a way to stay involved where I get a bit more time to see my daughter grow up, to be at home with my wife in Andorra and pick and choose the little things along the way... what those could be I have no idea."

Davies missed the last weekend of racing in Jerez as he recovers from the injuries he suffered in Catalunya.

"I'm obviously still a bit sore," he said.

"I've heard a lot over the years about how painful broken ribs can be, but I've got to say I feel better than expected, so I should be good to return in Argentina in a couple of weeks."

Given Davies' fitness and lack of track time, that elusive 100th podium is tall ask.

But he is in good company in hunting down a landmark podium. Nine-time Moto GP champion Valentino Rossi is chasing his 200th premier class top three finish before hanging up his racing helmet at the end of the season.

And should he not get there, Davies - a keen rugby fan - can be consoled that one of the greats, former Wales and Lions scrum-half Mike Phillips finished his Test career one short of a ton.

Davies added he has always felt and appreciated the support from Wales, no matter where he is in the world or whichever grid he has lined up on.

"To have the support from home over the years has been something that I've really enjoyed," he said.

"I've been proud to fly the flag for Wales.

"It's been a good ride."