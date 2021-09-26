Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is competing in the BTCC for a 17th season

Colin Turkington is now 40 points behind British Touring Car Championship leader Ash Sutton after taking sixth, third and eighth places at Silverstone.

As Rory Butcher won Sunday's two opening races, Turkington crossed the line fourth in race two.

However, a car infringement from second-placed Josh Cook led to his disqualification as the Portadown man was promoted to third spot.

Carrickfergus man Chris Smiley was fourth in race three won by Jake Hill.

That came after Smiley clinched 13th and seventh places in the opening two races.

BMW's Turkington, who went into the weekend third in the championship 35 points behind Sutton, drops to fourth in the standings.

Sutton leads with 285 points with Tom Ingram, who was runner-up in Sunday's first two races, now second 36 points off the pace with Hill two points ahead of four-time champion Turkington.

Turkington finished 6.929 seconds behind Butcher in race one as Ingram and Daniel Lloyd filled the other podium places.

In race two, Butcher clinched a lights-to-flag victory as he withstood Cooks' last-lap challenge.

However, Cook's BTC Racing's car then failed a post-race ride height check which led Ingram and Turkington being promoted to second and third places.

Turkington was unable to get into serious contention in race three as Smiley provided the main Northern Ireland challenge as he took fourth behind Hill, Lloyd and championship leader Sutton.