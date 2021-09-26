Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Matt Edwards (R) and co-driver Darren Garrod (L) celebrate their win

Matt Edwards won the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, the fourth round of the 2021 British Rally Championship (BRC) on Saturday to boost his title hopes.

The two-time champion and co-driver Darren Garrod took five of the six stages in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

It was a much-needed title boost following a mechanical retirement on last month's Grampian Forest Rally.

But it is fellow Welshman and teammate Osian Pryce who now leads the BRC standings after finishing second.

Matthew Wilson rounded out the top three in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2.

"It's been a brilliant weekend and I'm finding it hard to put it into words really," said Edwards.

"We had our backs against the wall coming into this weekend but pulled the rabbit out of the hat when we really needed to.

"The pressure was on from a Championship point of view, but everything literally went to plan, even down to the goal of trying to take the lead last night (Friday) which is what we did and then just consolidated today (Saturday)."

"It's been a great team effort and the guys at Melvyn Evans Motorsport have worked really hard on getting the car right after the Grampian. The fight is on for the Mull Rally now, of course, that's such a different event but those stages in the dark, I'm quite looking forward to that."

The BRC is being held over seven rounds this season and now moves to Scotland for the Beatson's Building Supplies Mull Rally on 8-10 October.

Motorsport UK British Rally Championship Points - Overall After Round 4

Drivers:

1. Osian Pryce 66

2. Matt Edwards 62

3. Matthew Wilson 53J

4. Rhys Yates 53J

5. Sam Moffett 37

6. Josh Moffett 24

7. Keith Cronin 22

8. Tom Cave 18

9. Seb Perez 18J

10. Ollie Mellors 16