Dean Berta Vinales (25) rode for his uncle's team

Spanish 15-year-old Dean Berta Vinales has died following a multi-rider crash in the Supersport 300 race at Jerez.

World Superbike organisers confirmed that the teenager "suffered severe head and thoracic injuries" in the incident and had "succumbed to his injuries".

Berta Vinales, a rookie in the 300 class, rode for his uncle's Vinales Racing Team, after two years competing in the European Talent Cup.

Following the incident, the remainder of Saturday's action was cancelled.

The race was halted after the crash. Medical vehicles arrived at the scene of the accident immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit medical centre.

Berta Vinales was the cousin of nine-time MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales.

In a statement on social media, Vinales Racing Team said it was "devastated".

In July, 14-year-old Hugo Millan died after crashing at a race in Alcaniz, Spain, while in May, Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, died in hospital from injuries he sustained in a three-bike crash during a qualifying session at the Mugello Circuit in Italy.