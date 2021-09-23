Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Powys-born Chaz Davies won the World Super Sport title in 2011 and was voted BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year for his efforts

Chaz Davies has announced he will retire from World Superbike racing after almost a decade competing at the top level.

The 34-year-old Welshman's career will end following the final race of the 2021 series for Team GoEleven.

He finished second in the title race on three occasions - 2015, 2017 and 2018 and was twice third.

"This will be my last season in WorldSBK," said Davies, ahead of the weekend's round in Spain.

"It's obviously a decision that has not come easily, it's taken a lot of thought because I'm a strong believer in when you're done, you're done.

"To me, the timing seemed right to make this decision. Like I said, very difficult and a lot of deliberation especially being here at the circuit again!

"It even felt different walking in a couple of hours ago to make this announcement.

"You need to change something in your head. Here we are. There's a lot of reasons behind it and like I said, a lot of deliberation and wondering whether it's the right move. but I'm very confident and I'm both happy and sad at the same time that it is the right decision."

After his seat with Aruba.it Racing-Ducati was taken by Italian Italian racer Michael Ruben Rinaldi for 2021, Davies competed for the Independent Ducati outfit.

He also rode for Yamaha and BMW before joining Ducati in 2014.

After the Circuito de Jerez races on the weekend of 24-26 September, the series moves on to Portugal and Argentina before concluding in Indonesia in November, where Davies' career will end.