Laverty has been racing for BMW satellite team RC Squadra this year

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty will race for BMW Motorrad in place of Tom Sykes in Jerez this weekend.

Sykes has been ruled of the next World Superbikes round after sustaining a head injury in a heavy crash last weekend in Barcelona.

Laverty has been a test rider for the factory BMW team this year while racing with satellite outfit RC Squadra.

Elsewhere Michael Dunlop will race for Buildbase Suzuki at this week's British Superbikes round at Oulton Park.

2013 WSBK champion Sykes was taken to hospital following a crash in the second lap of the Sunday's feature race, and is expected to return for the following round in Portimao.

In Laverty, BMW have drafted in one of the most experienced riders in the paddock, who finished second in the standings behind Sykes in 2013 before losing his factory seat at the end of last year when BMW signed Michael van der Mark.

He has claimed 14 points from 11 races this year to sit 20th in the standings. His countryman Jonathan Rea goes into the weekend one point off Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Dunlop to join Buildbase Suzuki at Oulton Park

At Oulton Park, 19-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop will link up with British Superbikes team Buildbase Suzuki.

The Ballymoney man, who raced for Dynavolt Triumph earlier this month, replaces the injured Danny Kent who is recovering from injuries sustained at Donington Park.

"We were more than happy to welcome Michael back into the team this weekend," said team manager Steve Hicken.

"Not only to maintain our presence with two superbikes on the grid, but also help give him some more track time."