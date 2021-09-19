Jonathan Rea's podium was his 208th and the 800th for a British rider in the World Superbike Championship

Jonathan Rea extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship after winning a frantic Superpole race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu was second in the sprint race and is now nine points behind six-time champion Rea.

Scott Redding's title hopes suffered a blow after he was caught up in an accident and finished 15th.

The race was restarted following a crash for Welsh rider Chaz Davies, who was taken to the medical centre.

The red flag came out as the leaders approached the start of the fourth lap when Ducati's Davies and Lucas Mahias crashed at turn 11.

French rider Mahias re-joined however Davies was stretchered away but gave a thumbs up to the cameras as he was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

After the race, World Superbikes tweeted Davies is "stable and conscious" but would sit out the second race with a lumbar contusion and will be assessed further at Catalunya Hospital.

Prior to the red flag, Rea, Redding and Razgatlioglu all swapped positions in the first four corners as the leading trio in the championship continued their battle on track.

Razgatlioglu hit the front by the end of the opening lap, and although Rea attempted a move into the first corner on the second lap, his Turkish rival held the lead.

Race direction signalled a five-lap restart following the race stoppage, and Rea and Razgatlioglu touched on the long run to the first corner. Both riders recovered and battled side-by-side for half a lap before Razgatliouglu ran wide at turn nine, which allowed the Honda of Alvaro Bautista to get through and split the championship rivals.

Seconds later, title challenger and race one winner Redding was caught up in a crash between the Yamaha duo of Andrea Locatelli and Kohta Nozane, who retired on the spot, while the English rider dropped to the back of the pack after taking to the gravel to avoid the collision.

Razgatlioglu got the better of Bautista and set after Rea, and although he closed to with 0.2 of the Northern Irishman he could not find a way past and had to settle for the second step on the podium.

Rea extends his championship lead over Razgatlioglu to nine points and will start from pole position for the second feature race at 14:15 BST. Redding is now 65 points off Rea after finishing in 15th position.

Bautista claimed Honda's first podium of the season as he edged Kawasaki's Alex Lowes on the final lap, with the Ducati duo of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani just ahead of Honda's Leon Haslam and Yamaha's Garrett Gerloff.