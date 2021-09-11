Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marc Marquez was victorious at the last race in Argentina

MotoGP's Argentina round has been cancelled for a second year in a row because of Covid-19.

The race was initially postponed until the final quarter of 2021 but now joins Australia, Thailand, Japan and Finland on the list of events cancelled this year because of travel restrictions.

It means the 2021 season will now be made up of 18 races.

Misano in Italy, which is set to host a Grand Prix from 17-19 September, will stage a second one from 22-24 October.

Organisers said in a statement that the cancellation of the Argentina round, initially scheduled for April, had been called "due to force majeure".

The statement continued: "The event was previously postponed, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, logistical restrictions and prior infrastructure damage have obliged the cancellation."

A fire at the Termas De Rio Honda circuit in February caused damage to buildings on the site.