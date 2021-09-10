Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans was running in third position before his Toyota Yaris developed mechanical problems

Elfyn Evans World Rally Championship title hopes have been severely dented by gearbox trouble on the second day of the Acropolis Rally Greece.

The Welsh driver was forced to struggle through four stages with just one gear and is in 18th place.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin trail Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera by four minutes and 46 seconds.

"I think we tried everything we can but unfortunately this is how it is today," said Evans.

"We can just get back now, get it sorted and get going tomorrow."

Evans, 32, started the rally second overall in WRC, 38 points behind defending champion Sebastien Ogier who also drives for Toyota.

The French driver is in third position after six stages in Greece and looks set to further extend his championship lead over his team-mate.

Evans had already admitted previously that he faces "real uphill struggle" to try and win the championship.

Belgian Thierry Neuville who started the latest round tied on 124 points with the Welsh driver also struggled on Friday, hampered by power steering issues.

The Hyundai driver is in 20th position.

Although there are only two races remaining on the 2021 WRC calendar following the cancellation of the season ending Rally Japan, it is expected a further round will be added to restore the Championship to 12 rounds.

There are a further nine stages to go in the Acropolis Rally, with six on Saturday and three - including the final bonus point Power Stage - on Sunday.