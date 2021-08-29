Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Extreme E is streamed live on iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website

Catie Munnings has won Greenland's first ever motorsport event in Extreme E's Arctic X-Prix alongside her Andretti United team-mate Timmy Hansen.

She lined up third for the final heat behind ASXE's Laia Sainz and X44's Sebastian Loeb.

A lightning start saw her briefly take the lead through the first corner before falling back down to third.

Drama ensued at the 'switch zone' as the leading X44 team, run by Lewis Hamilton, suffered a puncture.

Munnings' team-mate Hansen switched into the driving seat and took the lead. The Swedish driver managed to hold on and take Andretti United's first Extreme E victory.

Extreme E, a newly formed all-electric off-road racing series, travels to various venues across the globe in countries facing the worst effects of climate change.

"I just can't believe it," said an ecstatic Munnings. "The pace has been incredible, the team have done such a good job and we worked so hard on this.

"Timmy has been helping me so much by transferring all his racing skills to me. I'm absolutely buzzing."