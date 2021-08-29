Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is competing in the BTCC for a 17th season

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington secured a podium finish at Thruxton but slipped to fifth in the BTCC standings.

The BMW driver driver from Portadown was 12th in the opener before coming in sixth in race two.

Turkington battled for victory with Ash Sutton in the final race but had to settle for second spot behind the series leader, who also won race two.

Carrick driver Chris Smiley was 16th, 12th and ninth in Sunday's round at the English circuit.

Four-time champion Turkington started the weekend in third spot but dropped two places after a disappointing opening two races.

Senna Proctor completed the podium in the final race while Josh Cook won the opener with Jake Hill second and Tom Oliphant in third.

Cook and Oliphant finished behind Sutton, who is now 53 points clear of Turkington, in race two.