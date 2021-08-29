Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo stretched his lead in the championship standings to 65 points

France's Fabio Quartararo extended his MotoGP World Championship lead with victory at the British Grand Prix.

Yamaha's Quartararo beat Spanish duo Alex Rins, who was second, and Aleix Espargaro, whose third place was Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's first MotoGP podium.

Quartararo started third on the grid and opened up a three-second gap early in the race before coasting to the finish.

This win was his fifth of the season.

The 22-year-old suffered a fall in practice on Friday but was in inspired form as he closes in on his first World Championship.

It is the first time in the MotoGP era that six different manufacturers have finished in the top six.

British Grand Prix

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 40mins 20.579secs

2. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +2.663secs

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +4.105secs

4. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +4.254secs

5. Pol Espargaro (Spa) Honda +8.462secs

6. Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +12.189secs

7. Iker Lecuona (Spa) KTM +13.560secs

8. Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +14.044secs

9. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +16.226secs

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ita) KTM + 16.287secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 181pts

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 134

3. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki 134

4. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 132

5. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati 105