Six drivers were involved in the crash at Spa-Francorchamps

W Series drivers Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser have been taken to hospital after a multi-car crash at the Belgian Grand Prix meeting.

A spokesperson for the female-only series said the drivers were undergoing "further checks" after the incident.

The four other drivers involved - Abbie Eaton, Marta Garcia, Sarah Moore and Fabienne Wohlwend - were "undergoing medical assessment", W Series said.

The W Series race is supporting Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Spa-Francorchamps' Eau Rouge corner is one of the most notorious corners at a track regarded as among the sport's most demanding.

The incident comes two years after Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in an accident at the final part of the Eau Rouge swerves, known as Raidillon.

The W Series crash happened slightly earlier on the track, as the cars were climbing the hill through the middle right-handed part of the swerves, before the crest of the hill at the Raidillon left-hander.

The incident was triggered when first Moore and then Eaton lost control through the right-hander and spun into the barriers.

Dutchwoman Visser, Swedish-Norwegian Agren and Spaniard Garcia then spun and collected them, launching Eaton and Visser into the air.

Visser's car bounced on top of the tyre barrier before landing back on the track.

Wohlwend's car ended up upside down after the Liechtenstein racer ran wide and hit Visser's car.

The incident is likely to lead to further questions about safety at the high-speed swerves, which have been the scene of a series of dangerous accidents.