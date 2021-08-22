Wayne Boyd is a European Le Mans series champion

Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd has finished fourth for United Autosports on his debut at the famous Le Mans 24 Hours race in France.

Boyd, along with team-mates Paul Di Resta and Alex Lynn, were fourth in the LPM2 class and ninth overall.

The trio had led their class but a crash in the fifth hour of the race dropped them out of podium contention.

NI's Andrew Watson was sixth in the GTE Am class driving an Aston Martin with Satoshi Hoshino and Tomonobu Fujii.

Boyd, 30, joined ex-Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta and Formula E's Alex Lynn, who were defending their wins from 2020, and the team had flown under the radar in qualifying by posting the sixth fastest time.

After Lynn drove the opening stint in wet conditions and improved to fifth, Boyd took over in the third hour and helped the #23 car move up to first as darkness began to fall around the Circuit de la Sarthe.

However after handing over to Di Resta, the car was involved in a heavy crash with team-mate Manual Maldonado, who lost control at the first chicane as rain began to fall and cannoned into the Scottish driver.

Maldonado retired following the incident, but Di Resta recovered to the pits but dropped three laps to carry out repairs.

Andrew Watson was competing in his second Le Mans

Thanks to strong pace and issues for rival cars, the trio worked their way back up the order to sixth place and Boyd, in his final stint, had a scare when he had to avoid a spinning car but handed the car over to Lynn in fifth.

Di Resta was set to bring the car home in fifth place, but a heartbreaking mechanical issue for the leading #41 Team WRT car on the final lap of the race promoted the trio to fourth and just outside the podium places.

Watson helped the D'Station Aston Martin finished in sixth position in the GTE Am class following a late charge up the order. The trio ran outside the top ten in the early stages but steadily worked their way up the order as the race progressed.

Fujii brought the car into the top 10 in the eighth hour, and Watson improved their position further to sixth despite a puncture. The maintained their position as the sun rose around Le Mans as Watson brought the car home in sixth place at his second Le Mans.

The #7 Toyota won the Hypercar class and overall race in the hands of Britain's Mike Conway, Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez and Japan's Kamui Kobayashi.