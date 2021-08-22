Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Britain's Mike Conway was one of the three drivers in the winning Toyota car

Toyota's dominance of the Le Mans 24-hour race continued as they secured victory for the fourth successive year.

The Japanese manufacturers' two hypercars finished first and second at the Sarthe Circuit.

Britain's Mike Conway, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez finished two laps clear in the number seven G10 car.

The number eight car, which had won the race for the past three years, followed them home in second.

Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley shared the driving of the second car.

The winning car completed 370 laps and more than 5,000km (3,107 miles) over the course of 1,440 minutes, making 33 pit stops.

French pair Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere completed the podium alongside Brazilian Andre Negrao in the Alpine A480-Gibson.