Jonathan Rea, Scott Redding and Toprak Razgatlioglu have won 16 of the 18 races between them this season

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu has won the second feature World Superbike race at Navarra ahead of Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea.

The Yamaha rider took the lead on the first lap and controlled the race.

Ducati rider Redding beat Rea into second after capitalising on a mistake with three laps to go.

Razgatlioglu is level on points with Rea at the top of the standings but the Kawasaki rider leads courtesy of having more victories this season.

The Northern Irishman has won eight races compared with Razgatlioglu's six.

Rea slipped to fifth from the start as Yamaha duo Andrea Locatelli and Razgatlioglu swapped positions with Redding for the lead.

However, the 34-year-old managed to recover to third by the end of the first lap by passing team-mate Alex Lowes and Locatelli.

Six-time champion Rea charged up the inside of Redding, who won the first two races in Spain, at the hairpin on lap two and set after leader Razgatlioglu as the top three in the championship broke away from the chasing pack.

The trio remained tied together for the next 10 laps without any significant challenges for position before Razgatlioglu began to pull clear of Rea and Redding.

Redding almost capitalised on a mistake from Rea, who nearly crashed at the final corner with six laps to go, and the English rider made another attempt on the following lap but ran wide when attempting an overtake and had to concede the position back to his rival.

However Redding, who signed a contract with BMW for 2022 this week, managed a pass around the outside of Rea with three laps to go after another wobble for the Kawasaki, who had to settle for third place.

The in-form Locatelli held a comfortable fourth ahead of BMW duo Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark, who were sandwiched between Lowes.

Chaz Davies crashed out on the first lap of the race after an incident between the Welsh rider's Ducati and the Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

The next round of the World Superbike Championship takes place at Magny-Cours in France from 4-5 September.