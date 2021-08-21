Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Rea is a six-time World Superbike championship winner

Scott Redding claimed his second win at the Navarra World Superbike round after a thrilling battle with Jonathan Rea in the Superpole race.

The Ducati rider swapped positions with six-time champion Rea on several occasions before pulling away.

However Rea's Kawasaki closed in the final laps but Redding held on to win.

Rea extends his championship lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu, who finished third, to nine points going into the second feature race at 13:00 BST.

After winning Saturday's feature race, Redding got the jump on pole sitter Rea into the first turn but the Northern Irishman hit back with a strong move into the hairpin the following lap.

The battle between the leading pair allowed Yamaha's Razgatlioglu to close and he fought past Rea into the first corner.

But again a robust response from the reigning champion saw him take the place back - with Redding splitting the two riders when Turkish rider Razgatlioglu ran wide following slight contact with Rea.

Redding used Ducati's power to breeze past Rea on lap four and the Englishman pulled away to maintain a gap in the middle of the 10-lap race.

The 34-year-old fought back in the closing stages, moving within 0.3 seconds of the leader, but Redding held on to take a thrilling victory.

Razgatlioglu held on to third, and there was a tight battle behind the podium trio as Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli beat Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes to fourth.

BMW rider Tom Sykes was fifth ahead of Wales' Chaz Davies on a Ducati and BMW's Michael van der Mark.

Redding's fifth win of the season and his second in a row came just days after he revealed that he would be leaving the factory Aruba Ducati team to ride for BMW next year, with Spaniard Alvaro Bautista assuming his seat with the Italian manufacturer.

The Navarra circuit is one of a number of new venues which have been added to the World Superbike calendar for 2021.