Vinales was set to leave Yamaha at the end of the 2021 season

Yamaha has parted ways with MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales with "immediate effect" after his suspension from last week's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard, 26, was withdrawn for allegedly trying to damage his engine during the Styrian MotoGP on 8 August.

It was announced after the Dutch Grand Prix in June that Vinales would leave Yamaha at the end of this season but his departure has been brought forward.

On Monday Aprilia said Vinales will race for them next season.

"Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect," Yamaha said in a statement. external-link

"The early separation will release the rider to be free to follow his chosen future direction and will also permit the team to focus its efforts on the remaining races of the 2021 season with a replacement rider - yet to be determined."

Nine-time MotoGP race winner Vinales added: "Following our mutual decision in Assen to part ways a year early, it was also decided to commit to completing the current season with maximum effort from both sides. However, at the Styrian GP the race didn't turn out as we had hoped, and regrettably it did not end well."

After his suspension, Vinales apologised to Yamaha, stating that his actions were triggered by frustration.

"It was a big explosion of emotion, frustration," he said.

"I apologise to Yamaha, because I rode in the wrong way in the last laps, so I want to apologise to everybody."