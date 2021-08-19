Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha won the last Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang in November 2019

The Malaysian Grand Prix, scheduled for October in Sepang, has been cancelled for a second year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The race will be replaced by a grand prix at Misano in northern Italy, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said.

Misano will now host two races this season, on 19 September and 24 October, the original date carded for Sepang.

Entry restrictions and quarantine remain in place in Malaysia.

UK nationals are currently prohibited from entering the south-east Asian country.

Announcing the decision, the FIM said that "it looks forward to returning to Sepang in 2022".

The race was last held there in November 2019, and a test event was staged in February 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Malaysia has been a regular fixture in the MotoGP calendar since 1991.

