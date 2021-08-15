Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington revitalised his BTCC titles hopes with victory at Knockhill.

The BMW driver won the first race from pole position and finished second in race two.

He was eighth in race three to sit third in the standings as Hyundai driver Chris Smiley finished fifth, 13th and sixth at the Scottish circuit.

Four-time champion Turkington was ninth in the standings heading into Knockhill.

He converted pole position into a dominant win in race one, and looked set to double up in race two however championship leader Ash Sutton squeezed past Turkington on the final lap.

In the reverse grid race three, Turkington finished in eighth place and moves up to third in the standings, 34 points off Sutton and 20 behind race three winner Tom Ingram.

Smiley had his best weekend of the season and finished fifth in race one from third on the grid.

A slow start in race two saw the Carrick driver finish in 13th but a storming drive through the order saw the 29-year-old climb to sixth place in the final race of the day.