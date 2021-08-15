Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The win was Brad Binder's second in 24 MotoGP races since finishing second to Alex Marquez in the Moto2 championship in 2019

Brad Binder took a surprise win at MotoGP's Austrian Grand Prix as he stayed on slicks after a late downpour forced most of the grid to pit.

The South African, 26, started 10th on the grid but took advantage as the rain got heavier at the Red Bull Ring.

The leaders switched to wet tyres, allowing Binder to hit the front, and the KTM rider crept round on the final lap for his first win of 2021.

Francesco Bagnaia came second, with Ducati team-mate Jorge Martin in third.

Spanish rookie Martin, who claimed his first win on the same track last week, had pole position before Bagnaia, championship leader Fabio Quartararo and then former champion Marc Marquez took the lead.

All went in on lap 25 of 28 and as Binder held on for his second MotoGP win from 24 races, Bagnaia and Martin picked their way through the field to complete the podium.

Yamaha's Quartararo started second and despite having to settle for a seventh-placed finish, the Frenchman remains well clear in the championship after 11 of this year's 18 races, with Bagnaia now joint-second with defending champion Joan Mir.

Six-time champion Marquez crashed on the penultimate lap before remounting to finish 15th.

Austrian Grand Prix

1 Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 40min 46.928secs

2 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) +9.991

3 Jorge Martin (Spa/Ducati) +11.570

4 Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) +12.623

5 Luca Marini (Ita/Ducati) +14.831

6 Iker Lecuona (Spa/KTM) +14.952

7 Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +16.650

8 Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) +17.150

9 Alex Marquez (Spa/Honda) +17.692

10 Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +18.270

World championship standings

1 Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 181pts

2 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) 134

3 Joan Mir (Spa/Suzuki) 134

4 Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati) 132

5 Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 105